Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation announced it is offering free lifeguard training classes for a limited time.
Interested applicants can choose from several part-time job opportunities at the county’s year-round aquatic facilities.
Pay starts at $9.27 to $15 per hour. The American Red Cross blended learning course incorporates online learning portions of the course and in-person water, first aid and CPR/AED skills training. December classes will start soon. Register to take advantage of this promotion.
To register and find additional classes and other aquatic opportunities, visit www.gwinnettparks.com and browse online registration.