If you use social media, you might have seen something this week about #GivingTuesday, celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This global day of giving encourages people to share their time or resources with charitable organizations.
Many nonprofit organizations throughout Gwinnett could still benefit from that charitable spirit. Several partner agencies of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services have compiled holiday wish lists.
The wish lists are as follows:
Spectrum Autism Support Group
“Improving lives of individuals and families impacted by autism with support, education, and resources.”
Wishes:
• Mini exercise trampolines for summer camp sensory space in our class rooms
• Manila folder & copy paper (8.5x11)
• Scooters & helmets
• Bean bag chairs (new or used)
• Small toys like dinosaurs, Matchbox cars, or superhero characters
Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity
52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite B, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
“A world where everyone has a decent place to live”
Wishes:
• Gas powered blower with gas can or electric blower with 100-ft. extension cord
• Two (2) dozen paint brushes, rollers covers, paint trays, and small buckets
• One (1) reciprocating saw and one (1) circular
• Ten (10) flat head screwdrivers and Phillips head screwdriver
• Fifteen (15) hammers
Across The Bridge Inc.
900 Cripple Creek Drive, Suite A, Lawrenceville GA 30043
404-915-7376
“Connections Inspiring Hope”
Wishes:
• Men's and women's clothing, shoes etc.
• Donations of food for those we serve
• Sugar, creamer, toilet paper, paper plates, and cups
• Blankets and coats
• Padded chairs
Partnership Against Domestic Violence
“To end the crime of intimate partner violence and empower its survivors”
Wishes:
• Copy paper
• Paper towels
• White towels and wash rags
• Bleach
• Laundry soap
North Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry
4395 Commerce Drive, Buford, GA 30518
770-271-9793
“Fighting Hunger, Building Hope”
Wishes:
• Depend undergarments — all sizes
• Ensure
• Laundry detergent
• Dish soap
• Copy paper
Judy House Ministry
1475 Buford Drive, Suite 403-153, Lawrenceville GA 30043
678-752-8731
“Reconciling the Disconnected”
Wishes:
• Canned foods
• Funds
• Toiletries
• Washing powders
• Copy paper
Positive Impact International/Safe Place
950 Scales Road, Suite 401, Suwanee GA 30024
404-516-7995
“Our Agency supports and houses homeless youth and vulnerable 'at-risk' youth in Gwinnett County”
Wishes:
• Blankets
• Toiletries (sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.)
• Underwear (small, medium and large)
• Unisex sweatpants and T-shirts (small, medium, and large)
• Towels and wash cloths
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
2140 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross GA 30071
678-538-7611
“Preventing Homelessness, Fighting Hunger, Changing Lives”
Wishes:
• Funds
• Food
• Clothing
• Affordable housing
The Five and Two Community Outreach Corp
547 Whitehall Lane, Lawrenceville GA 30046
470-262-8497
“Bringing the Good to our Neighborhood”
Wishes:
• File folders
• Coats, gloves, socks for men, women, and children
• Warm blankets
• Bottled water
• Copy paper
Obria Medical Clinics
565 Old Norcross Road, Suite 200, Lawrenceville GA 30046
“Optimal Health for All”
Wishes:
• Baby swaddles (new)
• Baby Clothes (new — boy/girl sizes newborn to 24 months)
• Towel sets or towels and wash cloths for infants
• Pacifiers and bottles
• Crib sheets
TABLE Ministries
690 Hunters Creek Lane, Lawrenceville GA 30043
404-386-4563
“There’s A Better Life for Everyone!”
Wishes:
• Washcloths in a variety of color
• Bulk size laundry powder
• 2-3 oz. travel size personal care products (especially body wash and shaving cream)
• Maxi and mini feminine hygiene pads
• Travel size packs of baby wipes
Duluth Cooperative Ministry
3395 Fox Street, P.O. Box 1974, Duluth GA 30096
770-232-7454
“Bridging the Gap to a Better Tomorrow”
Wishes:
• Educational/musical toys for ages 0-2
• Stocking hats and gloves for all ages
• Sports balls
• Personal care items for seniors (lotion, ChapStick etc.)
• Copy paper
Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry
55 Grayson Industrial Parkway, Grayson GA 30017
770-985-5229
“Satisfying 2 Hungers”
Wishes:
• Adult diapers
• Personal care items (shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste etc.)
• Copy paper
• NIV Bibles
• Ensure
Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry
52 Gwinnett Drive, Lawrenceville GA 30046
770-339-7887
“One Can, Can Make A Difference!”
Wishes:
• $10 gas cards (Kroger, Walmart, QuikTrip, etc.)
• Winter gloves (adult size)
• Reams/cases of copy paper
• Canned soup (beef, vegetable, and tomato)
• Bottled water
Lilburn Cooperative Ministry
5329 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn GA 30047
770-931-8333
“Restoring Faith, Creating Hope and Providing Food and Resources to those in Need”
Wishes:
• Quart & gallon size plastic storage bags
• $10 Kroger gift card for client gasoline
• $20 Walmart gift card for client prescriptions
• Buckets of powdered laundry detergents
• 13-gallon white kitchen bags
G.R.E.A.T Little Minds
750 S. Perry Street, Suite 312, Lawrenceville GA 30046
770-995-3339 ext. 209
“Drive positive impact so that all residents of Gwinnett have the opportunity to thrive”
Wishes:
• New or gently used bilingual books for children ages 0-8
• Transportation for donations
• Donations for purchasing new or gently used books
We Are Living Proof, Inc.
3340 Fairway Oaks Drive, Suite K, Lawrenceville GA 30044
“We Are Living Proof”
Wishes:
• Furniture (dressers, nightstands, sofas, twin size mattresses, tables, chairs, etc.)
• Various office supplies (copy paper, pens, folder, notebooks, etc.)
• Personal hygiene toiletries (soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)
• Pillows, blankets, bedspreads, sheets, towels, etc.
• Cash gift or gift cards (Kroger, Publix, Visa, Amex, Walmart)
Gwinnett County Veteran Resource Center
750 S. Perry Street, Suite 300, Lawrenceville GA 30046
678-226-9177
“Veterans Helping Veterans”
Wishes:
• New tablets with large memory for veteran use (Android or Apple)
Transforming You, Inc.
P.O Box 3591, Suwanee GA
678-643-9615
“We change lives one day at a time”
Wishes:
• Blankets, coats, socks, and hats
• Homes to be donates
• Nonperishable food, toys, clothing, and shoes
Gwinnett Division of Family and Children Services
95 Constitution Blvd, Suite 400, Lawrenceville GA 30046
770-390-4134
“Stronger Families for a Stronger Georgia”
Wishes:
• New athletic shoe and new undergarments for male and females teens
• Pack and play for safe sleeping
• Infant car seats
• Care packages and word of encourage for our college students