Even as a teenager, Rebekah Black knew it was her destiny to help young people at their most vulnerable.
“When I was 14 years old, I was serving in an orphanage in Kingston, Jamaica,” said Black, founder and CEO of Buford-based Jambos. “And I knew I had a heart for kids as they were in that transition situation from home to home. I came home from that trip and told my parents, ‘I’m going to adopt all the kids and save the world.’”
Black spent years in business and even founded a company where she planned to make and sell sleepwear, but she never forgot the vow she’d made to her parents and to herself.
“I lived through working in a corporate and marketing sales world and then finally got to a place in my life when I went, ‘Wait a minute, what about that thing I had a heart for? Did that ever go away?’” she said. “…I ended up going to Africa on a mission trip, and when I was in Kenya I really felt the call to come back and embark on making a difference in the lives of kids in foster care.
“I didn’t know what that meant; I wasn’t tied to the foster community and I didn’t foster. I just had a spirit of do what you can with what you have.”
The result was Jambos, a nonprofit with “a mission to bring comfort to kids in the foster care system.” Jambos celebrated its fourth anniversary in February and has touched thousands of children in foster care by providing them with new pajamas when they enter a few foster home.
“We created a great model for bringing awareness to foster care and bringing comfort to kids entering the system,” Black said. “Now we’re (in) Year 4 and we’re serving in 31 states and eight countries. We’re bringing in tens of thousands of pajamas every year.”
Black added that there are some 425,000 children in foster care in the United States, 15,000 of whom are in Georgia. In its first year, Jambos was able to serve 5,000 foster children, more than 800 of whom live in and around Gwinnett County.
For many foster children, transitions are abrupt and Black points out that children frequently move into new foster situations with little more than the clothes they’re wearing.
“Our heart is that a lot of times these children that are coming into care are arriving at their new home with very few of their own belongings after their transition from a non-safe spot to a safe spot,” she said. “The transition is often times without an opportunity to prepare, and kids are often placed in a foster home with nothing more than what’s on their back. If we can rally the community and provide a good first night’s sleep in new pajamas, that gives the children and foster parents a second to breathe.”
Gwinnett residents have offered their support to Jambos in large numbers. Black said that in 2021, Jambos served 13,775 children and collected 22,892 pairs of pajamas. In the four years of Jambos’ existence, more than 50,000 pairs of pajamas have been collected and distributed.
Last year, other communities in other states utilized Jambos’ distribution kits to collect pajamas from all over the country, and Jambos to Home was also launched — allowing foster families to request pajamas through the nonprofit’s website.
“Jambos to Home gives foster families all over the world a chance to request pajamas directly to our doorstep,” she said.
After its record-breaking numbers in 2021, Black said Jambos’ goal for 2022 is to serve kids in all 50 states and to exceed last year’s distribution success by providing about 18,000 pairs of pajamas to foster children throughout the world.
As is the case with nearly every nonprofit, Jambos seeks continued support from donors, volunteers and sponsors, particularly for its annual fundraising golf tournament — set this year for May 13 at Chateau Elan — and its annual fall gala.
“Funding is not always the first knee-jerk, but it is how this operation runs,” said Black. “Without funding, pajamas don’t go out and kids aren’t getting what they need. We’re always looking for sponsors and donors.”
When asked how she felt about realizing that the dream she had at 14 had arrived at fulfillment, Black said, “It’s surreal to know that I had this idea that God placed on my heart so long ago. Life will throw you into different circumstances, and for this to come full circle with the experiences I’ve had have all played a huge part in the success of bringing comfort to these kids. This community is so loyal and has such a heartbeat for making a difference, and inviting them to be a part of it is the most beautiful part for me.”
For more information about Jambos, visit www.jambosdonates.com.
