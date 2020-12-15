Although she will leave office in a few weeks, Charlotte Nash's name will continue to be associated with the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
And, that's not some wistful thought about what kind of legacy she might have either. Her name will literally be associated with GJAC after her fellow commissioners revealed on Tuesday that they are naming the center's new expansion building the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Charlotte J. Nash Court Building.
Some parts of the building, whose exterior is still partially under construction, are expected to open this month. That includes the new jury assembly room and a new entrance that opens up to GJAC's parking deck.
Officials did not tell Nash about the naming in advance, so her colleagues sprung it on her during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the building.
