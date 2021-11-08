Veterans march into Gwinnett County's Veterans Day ceremony together at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville in November 2019. this year's ceremony will be held in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium on Thursday because of the threat of bad weather.
The threat of bad weather won't stop Gwinnett County leaders from recognizing the county's veterans on Thursday.
They are just moving the county's annual Veterans Day Ceremony indoors.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. It's not a major move since the ceremony is traditionally held outdoors at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at GJAC.
This year's ceremony will feature a keynote address by retired Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Johnson, who is a professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech.
Johnson was the second highest-ranking senior engineer staff officer in the U.S. Army corps of Engineers, having served as a deputy commanding general and deputy chief of engineers.
Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque as well as Commissioners Jasper Watkins III, who is an Army veteran, and Kirkland Carden are also expected to speak during the ceremony. County Administrator Glenn Stephens will emcee the event.
The county ceremony is not the only local Veterans Day ceremony for which a weather-related change was announced on Tuesday. Peachtree Corners announced it is postponing its ceremony at the city's Veterans Monument until 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021.
