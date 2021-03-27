Suwanee residents will soon have a fire station located in the city’s downtown area once again.
Gwinnett County officials are moving ahead with plans for a new Fire Station 13 facility that is getting closer to being ready for construction. The new fire station will be adjacent to the existing Suwanee library branch, which is located on Main Street, just off Suwanee Dam Road.
“Where this is located is at the rear driveway entrance to the Suwanee library off Suwanee Dam Road,” Gwinnett County Facility Construction Program Manager Gray Moore said. “It’s approximately a quarter to a third of a mile beyond the railroad tracks as you’re going toward Suwanee Dam.”
The county’s plans for the new fire station are about 95% finished at this point. A construction manager at risk contract with Reeves Young LLC was approved by county commissioners in January, setting the stage for construction to begin once a pricing agreement is finalized and permits are approved.
“We’re working towards, in the next couple of months, to get it cranked up,” Moore said. “Part of it is dependent upon receiving all of our permitting comments back. We’re awaiting permitting comments back from all of the authorities having jurisdiction so the architect, Precision Planning, can finalize those plans, which in turn finalizes the contract and its pricing.”
Gwinnett County Support Services Director Angelia Parham said the exterior of the new fire station will be largely similar to Fire Station 15, which was built a few years ago across from Georgia Gwinnett College on Collins Hill Road.
“We’ve changed the colors a little bit to compliment their area and (city officials) did have a chance to review that and provide input,” Parham said.
It will be larger than the old Fire Station 13 building, which has been converted to become StillFire Brewing, and it will have three drive-thru bays for fire department vehicles.
County officials have previously said the new fire station will have about 11,000-square-feet of space and house a minimum of five firefighters and paramedics each day, as well as a fire engine and an ambulance.
It will also have a gear and equipment room, an industrial grade kitchen, an administrative office area and individual bunkroom cubicles that have separate locker and shower areas for male and female fire department employees.
It is designed to house up to 11 firefighters and paramedics at a time in anticipation of future growth in the area.
“This new station will enable Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services to continue to provide the outstanding service that people have come to expect,” Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick said in January. “It is strategically placed to enhance the emergency response capabilities and the community risk reduction initiatives of the department.”
Officials have also said the station will employ green sustainable building standards and be EarthCraft certified.
Parham said the construction project will also include improvements on Suwanee Dam Road, such as the addition of turn lanes and a change of the road grade starting at the parking lot driveway for the library. An emergency access for the fire station will also be installed on Suwanee Dam Road.
The county will also do some preparations for the realignment of Main Street, which is a project it will work on in conjunction with the city.
Moore said that while construction may begin sometime in the next few months, residents in the Suwanee area will still have to wait awhile before it is open and operating.
“It will not be by the end of this year because ... we’re trying to pare it down to an 11-to-12-month actual construction period and move-in,” he said. “And, that includes all of these intersection improvements too. There’s a substantial amount of intersection improvements. You’ve got to change your traffic signalization and everything because of the additional lanes.”
