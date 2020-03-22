Gwinnett County announced Sunday night that effective immediately all Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation park hours will be sunrise to sunset. The county also said it will close certain areas within parks "in the interest of public health" to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The areas that will be closed include: basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, dog parks, ball fields, playgrounds, pavilions, sand volleyball courts and skate areas. Trails will remain open, but county officials ask anyone using them or other open areas of the park to practice social distancing.
County officials said they want to keep parks open "during this unprecedented time." But issued this statement:
"It has become evident that restricting access to certain areas of parks is necessary to enforce social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of COVID-19."
Gwinnett County officials said they are asking residents to comply with the closures by obeying posted signage and avoiding locked or cordoned-off areas.
According to a press release from the county, Parks and Recreation staff will be communicating with residents who have upcoming reservations at pavilions or other facilities. Anyone who has booked a rental at a county facility can contact the facility to learn their options for rescheduling or receiving a refund, county officials said.
All Gwinnett County parks indoor facilities, aquatic centers and pools were closed last week and remain closed. The programs hosted at these facilities have been canceled until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.