For the last six years, Jackson EMC has awarded middle school teachers in the counties served by the electric cooperative grants up to $2,000 as part of its Bright Ideas program. In late November, Jackson EMC announced its most recent grant winners, with Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers going to the head of the class.
It was announced that 15 Gwinnett County teachers from area middle schools had received $23,557 in Bright Ideas grants to finance innovative classroom projects not funded through general fund dollars.
Educators from grades 6 through 8 are eligible for up to $2,000 in grant funds. Five Gwinnett County teachers received $2,000 while four others received grants in excess of $1,850.
Of the eight schools whose teachers received grants, Twin Rivers Middle School in Buford had five recipients and Hull Middle School in Duluth had four winners.
Here’s a list of the schools and their winners, the amount awarded and the project:
• Coleman Middle School, Duluth – Sheila Harmony received $1,461 for “Greenhouses, Gardens and Green Thumbs.”
• Dacula Middle School, Dacula – Tracie Banner received $2,000 for “Programming the Future.”
• Hull Middle School, Duluth – Aimee Burgamy received $1,377 for “Digital Drawing with a PEN? A Stylus/Mouse Pen, that is!”
• Hull Middle School, Duluth – Beth Feustel received $447 for “Koozie Maker.”
• Hull Middle School, Duluth – Susan O’Neill received $645 for “Sensory Tools for Special Needs Learners.”
• Hull Middle School, Duluth – Kari Salomon received $1,856 for “Green Communities Kid Vids.”
• Jones Middle School, Buford – Maile Steimer received $2,000 for “Classrooms Without Borders: Immersive Learning with Virtual Reality.”
• Jordan Middle School, Lawrenceville – Lori Leigh Alderman received $1,177 for “Tactile Learning Behind Walls.”
• Northbrook Middle School, Suwanee – Arpan Bosmia received $1,885 for “Drone Medics to the Rescue!”
• Radloff Middle School, Duluth – Celia Ayenesazan received $2,000 for “Sustainable Communities: A Model for the Future.”
• Twin Rivers Middle School, Buford – Andrew Cox received $1,980 for “Radioactive Radon.”
• Twin Rivers Middle School, Buford – Sarah Farr received $739 for “Literacy Through Social Studies.
• Twin Rivers Middle School, Buford – Anna Herdliska received $1,990 for “Microscopy from Miles Away.”
• Twin Rivers Middle School, Buford – Jason Hurd received $2,000 for “Driving by with Auto AI.”
• Twin Rivers Middle School, Buford – Jessica Moore received $2,000 for “Wireless Speakers for Classroom Zoom Lessons: In-person and Online.”
This year, Jackson EMC – a member-owned and member-governed cooperative with more than 230,000 members – awarded a total of $64,000 in Bright Ideas grants to 47 teachers in 25 middle schools across Gwinnett, Barrow, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Clarke, Oglethorpe, Madison and Franklin counties.
An independent panel of judges evaluates the applications based on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
For more information about Jackson EMC and the Bright Ideas grant program, visit www.jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
