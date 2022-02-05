After nearly 20 years, a man whose remains were found in a Lawrenceville storm drain in June 2003 has been identified.
Gwinnett Medical Examiner, Dr. Carol Terry, and the DNA Doe Project announced this week that the body has been identified as Gordon D. Rexrode. He had been estranged from his family and was reported missing in 1998.
Officials believe he died in 2002, however. His remains were found a year later in a storm drain on Craig Drive.
“The DNA Doe Project, run by volunteers, was able to do this Forensic Genetic Genealogy at a cost which was less than private companies — as they strive to make this endeavor cost effective for small agencies and agencies which might not have budgeted for such analysis,” Terry said.
“Were it not for the DDP, and the lead that they generated by the FGG, we would not have been able to establish Mr. Rexrode’s identity.”
Terry said she learned about the DNA Doe Project when she participated in a virtual American Academy of Forensic Sciences conference on Forensic Genetic Genealogy last year. The idea is that information from DNA samples provided to ancestry databases can be used to generate new leads to identify remains in John and Jane Doe cases.
After the DNA Doe Project identified a lead in the case involving Rexrode’s remains, investigators from Terry’s office followed up and contacted his son, who lived in Alabama.
The investigators then made arrangements to collect a sample from the son so it could be compared to the DNA from the remains.
“I think that this will be how these ‘cold’ unidentified human remains cases will be resolved,” Terry said.
Officials at the DNA Doe Project said Rexrode was born in West Virginia on Nov. 2, 1932. He eventually lived in Alabama and Georgia before disappearing from public records in 2002.
His remains were discovered when Lawrenceville workers removed a manhole cover to clean out a storm drain on June 20, 2003.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s information on the case states a “‘crack’ pipe and a blue synthetic disc of unknown significance” were discovered with Rexrode’s remains.
The mystery that remains, however, is how Rexrode died.
Terry said the remains were evaluated by her predecessor, Dr. Steven Dunton, when they were discovered and then by a forensic anthropologist, Laura Fulginiti, in 2006. Neither of them were able to determine a cause of death.
“When I have to fill out the death certificate, I will likely call the cause of death ‘undetermined due to skeletonization’ and the manner of death as ‘undetermined,’” Terry said. “There was no evidence of significant skeletal trauma that occurred prior to the death.”
