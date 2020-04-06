A Meadowcreek High School media specialist was named the nation's top librarian by a magazine that covers education.
Cicely Lewis began the "Read Woke" program at the Norcross-based school, which gained national attention for its focus on spotlighting authors and perspectives of marginalized members of society. This month, the School Library Journal and Scholastic named her the 2020 School Librarian of the Year. The award recognizes kindergarten through 12th-grade library professionals for outstanding achievement and the exemplary use of 21st century tools and services to engage children and teens toward fostering multiple literacies.
“I am so honored to receive this prestigious award and I plan to continue to advocate for students who are looking for answers, looking for a connection, and seeking to find themselves in books,” Lewis said. “I will use this platform to tell the world that every child deserves a certified school librarian in their school.”
Lewis will be featured on the cover of the April 2020 issue of SLJ, and receive $2,500 cash and $2,500 worth of digital or print products for her media center. She also has been invited to attend the 2020 Scholastic Independent Reading Summit, a professional learning conference designed to provide educators with the latest practices and research for encouraging independent reading in their schools. Meadowcreek High students also will receive free books as part of a special literacy event at a later date. The event will feature in-person visits from a Scholastic author and John Schumacher, the Ambassador of School Libraries for Scholastic Book Fairs.
Lewis creates programming that celebrates the diversity of Meadowcreek High’s more than 2,600 students and 180 teachers. Lewis said "Read Woke" has not only sparked meaningful conversations in her own school, but some around the globe.
“I started Read Woke to help empower my students," Lewis said. "I never in my wildest dreams imagined it would take off like it has.”
Lewis was named Gwinnett County Public Schools' 2019 Media Specialist of the Year.
Lewis encourages students provide one another with reading recommendations and has helped make the media center more comfortable for students with exercise bike desks and glass study rooms with projectors. She's hosted a book fashion show that shines a spotlight on powerful reads, Tech Woke projects where students use technology to learn about social justice issues and a virtual reality experience during Black History Month where students “travel back in time” to learn about pivotal moments in Black History.
Lewis visits districts nationwide to advocate for the importance of libraries and certified librarians in every school.
The 2020 School Librarian of the Year was selected by a panel of judges, including Schumacher, and 2018 School Librarian of the Year Ali Schilpp. All entries were judged based on a set of criteria, including creativity in programming and use of content, exemplary service to fulfill the needs of students and the school community, and demonstrated student engagement.
