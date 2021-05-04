A Duluth man was arrested Sunday night and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter at a Quality Inn Hotel near Gwinnett Place Mall.
Malik Kennedy, 24, has been charged with felony murder and first degree cruelty to children. Kennedy had been watching the girl while her mother was at work. The mother came back to the hotel, which is located at 3500 Venture Parkway, and discovered the girl was not breathing and could not be woken up. The mother then called 9-1-1 at 5:42 p.m., and paramedics from the county's fire department were called to the scene.
"The fire department attempted to revive the child but were unsuccessful," Gwinnett Police Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said. "The child had several bruises on the cheeks with finger and fingernail impressions, a swollen eye, swollen forehead and bruises on the body."
Gwinnett County jail records show Kennedy was arrested and booked into the jail shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy was performed on Monday, and it was determined that the girl had a closed head injury on the back of her head.
Kennedy is being held at the jail without bond.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers if their information leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-033855.
