A Gwinnett County resident was among the people arrested during the melee where protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Capitol police announced on Thursday that they arrested Buford resident Grant Moore and charged him with carrying a pistol without a license and unregistered ammunition.
After a rally in support of President Donald Trump, people protesting his loss in the 2020 presidential election stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory. Members of the Senate and House of Representatives were evacuated as protesters overran Capitol security.
One protester was able to make it onto the floor of the Senate, some protesters were able to gain access to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office and there was an armed conflict between protesters and security at the door leading to the floor of the House of Representatives' chamber.
Four people reportedly died during the fracas, which some elected officials have said was tantamount to an attempted insurrection.
