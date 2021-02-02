Six people, who operated as part of a larger group, have been indicted for fraudulently obtaining approximately $1.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of five businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina, Department of Justice officials recently announced.
One of those six is Tabronx W. Smith, 43, of Buford. Five others involved in this scheme have already pleaded guilty, DOJ officials said.
“The FBI and our federal partners will make every effort to stop anyone from defrauding a federal program that provides financial assistance to companies trying to keep their heads above water during a pandemic,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “These defendants alleged personal greed affects every tax paying citizen in this country.”
According to the Department of Justice, the charges and other information presented in court: Rodericque Thompson allegedly recruited Micah Baisden, Travis Crosby, Keith Maloney, Thomas Wilson and Smith to apply for PPP loans on behalf of their respective businesses:
• PowerHouse Sports Academy, LLC,
• Faithful Transport Services, LLC,
• KMJ Transport, LLC,
• Market Yourself, LLC,
• Rare Breed Nation, LLC.
In exchange for a percentage of the loan proceeds, Thompson allegedly helped Baisden, Crosby, Maloney, Smith, and Wilson obtain a $300,000 PPP loan by submitting loan applications that contained numerous false and misleading statements about their businesses.
For example, DOJ officials said each of the loan applications claimed to have 16 employees and monthly wages of $120,000. Additionally, identical fraudulent quarterly tax returns were submitted in connection with each loan application. The indictment alleges that the defendants used the PPP loan funds for impermissible purposes.
The group fraudulently obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans. To date, authorities have recovered approximately $1,195,784.98, of the stolen money. Six were charged in an indictment filed in the Northern District of Georgia with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, false statements to a financial institution, and money laundering. They are:
• Rodericque Thompson, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia,
• Micah K. Baisden, 30, of Doraville, Georgia,
• Travis C. Crosby, 31, of Wellford, South Carolina,
• Keith A. Maloney, Jr., 33, of Port Wentworth, Georgia,
• Tabronx W. Smith, 43, of Buford, Georgia,
• Thomas D. Wilson, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia.
The following five individuals have pleaded guilty in connection with this alleged scheme:
• Antonio D. Hosey, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering (20-CR-396-LMM);
• Timothy Williams, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements (20-CR-339-LMM);
• Stanley Dorceus, 34, of Marietta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements (20-CR-320-LMM);
• Kenneth L. Wright, Jr., 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements (20-CR-285-LMM); and
• Mark A. Stewart, 54, of Greenville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements (20-CR-319-LMM).
An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case is part of Georgia’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fraud Task Force, aimed at better protecting the citizens of Georgia from criminal fraud arising from the pandemic. Formed by Georgia’s leading state and federal prosecutors, the task force serves to open channels of communication between partner agencies and more rapidly share information about COVID-19 fraud, while ensuring each fraud complaint is reported to the appropriate prosecuting agency.
The task force member agencies include the Office of the Governor of Georgia, the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia. Georgia’s three U.S. Attorneys, the Attorney General of Georgia, and the Executive Counsel for the Governor’s Office serve on the task force.
If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.
