Gwinnett County officials are looking at how to spend a total of about $188.2 million in stimulus funds that will are coming from various federal agencies to help deal with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus impact on the county.
The largest amount is $163.37 million that the county received from the U.S. treasury department to help communities and businesses during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. The funds were allocated to Gwinnett as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The funding is expected to cover uses ranging from public facility enhancements designed to increase social distancing, to funding to help small businesses and address housing and food insecurities.
A list of uses for the funding was presented to county commissioners Tuesday.
“What we’ve done is kind of broken out funding categories where we see immediate need,” Gwinnett County Grants Manager Shannon Candler told the commissioners. “Just to refresh your memory, we did do a needs assessment here in Gwinnett County in the month of April and the key elements that have been identified in the community are economic assistance, emergency food assistance, rental assistance, health care, shelter and long-term housing, medical and cleaning supplies as well as emotional and spiritual care as well as prevention and education resources.”
Gwinnett has had one of the highest total number of COVID-19 cases among all counties in Georgia, although the size of its total population means the county’s incidence rate — the number of cases for every 100,000 residents — has been lower than several counties in the state. Still, a shutdown of businesses because of the pandemic has taken its toll on the county.
The largest chunk of funding in Gwinnett’s CARES Act funding allocation, $58.5 million to be exact, is actually being reserved for future needs that have not yet been determined.
After that, however, the largest pot of money whose use has been determined is classified under “county government.” That category includes $56.4 million, which includes: $30 for county government operations; $10 million for medical PPE and cleaning supplies; $4.6 million for technology enhancements; $3.5 million for public safety; $3.2 million to address issues COVID-19 has created for conducting elections; $3 million for enhancements at public facilities designed to allow for more social distancing; $1.35 million for planning and administration; $595,000 for food assistance; $100,000 community outreach; and $70,000 for health and wellness efforts provided the county’s community services department.
There is also about $19.5 million set aside in economic assistance from the CARES Act funding. That is in addition to another $500,000 in CARES Act funds that will be provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program that will be coming to the county to help small businesses with relief.
About $10 million of that $20 million total will be in the form of grants while the other $10 million will be provided as loans to help small businesses, Candler said.
There is $11 million in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Treasury that will be used on housing and emergency shelter. That includes $5.5 million for shelter and housing, $5 million for rental and utility assistance and $500,000 for homelessness prevention.
There will be $6.8 million available for emergency food assistance and $6.14 million for nonprofit services including nonprofit assistance ($4 million); medical, PPE and cleaning supplies ($1.04 million); childcare ($500,000); transportation ($250,000); healthcare nonprofit services ($250,000); and emotional and spiritual care ($100,000).
There will also be $5 million for the Gwinnett County Health Department to help cover the cost of the public health response to the pandemic.
As far as CARES Act funding available through HUD’s CDBG program, beyond the small business assistance, there is $453,883 for planning and administration, $1.6 million for public facilities enhancements and $688,140 for public services.
There is also CARES Act funding coming from HUD’s Emergency Solutions Grant program. This amounts to $1.6 million, and covers planning and administration ($161,902), outreach ($81,122), rental and utility assistance ($971,000) and shelter and housing ($405,000).
There is also $157,000 in CARES Act funding coming from the Federal Aviation Administration to help with Briscoe Field.
Meanwhile, another $19.82 million in CARES Act funding is coming form the Federal Transit Administration to cover the impact of COVID-19 on Gwinnett County Transit.
