Three recent graduates of the Gwinnett County Public Library’s New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator program were the recipients of $5,000 grants from the library’s foundation.
The New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator provides business education for formerly incarcerated individuals with in-person classes, online coursework and a network of mentors and community partners. The program is specifically designed towards the re-entry population, which in Georgia is disproportionately minority populations and people of color.
Young entrepreneurs made their pitches to community business leaders at The Launchpad and are judged on several criteria. Award recipients included Bridgette Simpson, Dewy Ventura Joa and Mia Jacobs.
Simpson, co-founder of Barred Business, received $2,500 for Outstanding Business Pitch. She is a formerly incarcerated survivor, advocate, entrepreneur, published author, motivational speaker and certified life coach. In addition to Barred Business, Simpson is the co-founder of the Formerly Incarcerated Business Rescue Fund, which partners with others “to empower, inspire change and promote hope.”
Joa, who owns CholoMMA, won $1,500 for finishing second in Outstanding Business Pitch. A native of Puerto Rico, Joa works as a producer, actor and director and has been featured in films like “The Mule,” “Jumanji 3” and “Bad Boys 3.” CholoMAMA is a mixed martial arts virtual academy offering Virtual Brazilian jiu-jitsu training and video production for professional fighters and sponsors.
Jacobs, founder and owner of DeCCRO, won $1,000 for her third-place finish in Outstanding Business Pitch. A Virginia native, Jacobs established DeCCRO after a brief incarceration, providing a stress-free way to design a space using her app. The app is designed to showcase the very people who inspired her during some of her darkest times, she said.
