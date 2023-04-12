Three recent graduates of the Gwinnett County Public Library’s New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator program were the recipients of $5,000 grants from the library’s foundation. 

The New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator provides business education for formerly incarcerated individuals with in-person classes, online coursework and a network of mentors and community partners. The program is specifically designed towards the re-entry population, which in Georgia is disproportionately minority populations and people of color.

