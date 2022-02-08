Although their request for funding to raise the minimum wage of its employees was turned down by Gwinnett County government, the Gwinnett County Public Libraries system is moving forward with the raises for this year by using contingency reserve funds.
But, the system's executive director, Charles Pace, issued a warning on Monday night: the library system's can't afford to use reserve funds in the longterm to pay for the higher salaries.
If the library system cannot find ongoing funding for the increased minimum wage on an annual basis in 2023 and thereafter, then library patrons could eventually see fewer services in the coming years.
"We feel like we have to do this and then we're going to have to really press in next year's request for additional funds for the library," Pace told the county's library board on Monday night. "This will get us through this year but we are dipping into our contingency reserves, and if we don't get additional funding, then next year we'll be looking at significant cut backs.
"How significant? I can't really say because the assumptions made here are conservative, of course, but depending on where we end up, we could have significant curtailments that we'll have to implement in the 2023 fiscal year."
The raises cover only the support services employees who work in the county's libraries. Supervisors and other management-level employees are not covered by the raises.
To put it simply, any library system employees making less than $15 per hour will see their salaries raised to that level retroactive to Jan. 1. Meanwhile, any employees who made between $15 and $20 per hour will see their wages increased by $2 per hour.
The minimum wage increase is expected to have a $599,400 fiscal impact on the library system. Pace said the system had about $3.9 million in contingency funds.
"We are looking at a looming fiscal crisis in 2023 if we don't additional support from somewhere," Pace said.
If the library system does have to cut services at some point in order to keep the higher wages in place, Pace said there are a few ways that could impact library patrons.
"It could range from ordering fewer books to cutting back programming to reducing staffing levels," he said. "It just depends on where we are at that time and what our budget looks like."
The county provides about 87% of the library system's funding, according to the library system's district. Meanwhile, the remaining funding comes from the state.
Despite the majority of funding coming from the county, library system employees are technically considered state employees, county commissioner Kirkland Carden said. Gwinnett may have its own one-county library system, but there are some library systems in Georgia that cover multiple counties.
Therefore, since Gwinnett's library employees are not considered county employees, they were not eligible to receive the raises that were included for county employees in Gwinnett's 2022 budget.
Carden had advocated for funding to be included in the county's 2022 budget to cover the raises, but that push was not successful.
"This is a budgetary issue from last year that has not gone away, and will not go away," he said. "So, at some point, the Board of Commissioners will have to take action to address it. It's my hope that this board can address this prior to any disruption in services."
The fact that contingency funds are not a longterm solution to raising the minimum wage of library system staff was not lost on members of the library board.
"From our perspective, having all served in public and private sector positions in previous lives, I'm not really sure it makes a tremendous amount of sense to fund recurring salary expenses out of a one-time fund that has been built up over decades or prudent fiscal management," library board member JT Wu said.
But, Pace said the system has no choice because of competition for library workers.
There are some employees of Gwinnett's library system who are paid just $11.75 per hour, system officials told the library board.
"If we don't (raise the minimum wage), we're losing staff," Pace said after the meeting. "We're already losing staff because our salaries are under market value. That will continue, which itself could disrupt services.
"Secondly, we felt like, with this reserve, we can at least get through this year and provide some adequate compensation. All we're asking for is similar level of support, the same raises that the county employees are getting. So, we felt it was important to go ahead and do that (with reserve funds)."
Library Board Chairwoman Wandy Taylor said raising the minimum wage was a key part of the library board and system's vision, and therefore was something that has to go forward.
"We didn't want to back off what we saw as part of our vision for the library as it pertained to personnel, and the value in making that a priority, so that we can have longterm careers that could be established in the library so that we're not having this turnover and retraining and minimum wages that's the same as Chick-fil-A or something," Taylor said. "We wanted people to be able to develop careers and have valuable resources here."
