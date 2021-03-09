Gwinnett County residents will be able to head back to their local libraries this week.
The Gwinnett County Public Library system announced it will reopen its 15 branches to the public on Wednesday after a COVID-19 related closure. Officials said the libraries will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Visitors will be able to use computers, browse book collections, access digital resources, the book concierge and virtual Book-A-Librarian services, but some amenities will remain closed for now.
“As a precaution to help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and support the community’s efforts to promote social distancing, our Learning labs, Open Access service, meeting/conference rooms, and quiet rooms will remain closed,” library officials said. “Also, some of our furniture and devices will be unavailable. Masks will be required and temperature checks will be done.”
Community members who need information about the library services can call 770-978-5154, send a text message to 770-450-5305 or visit www.gwinnettpl.org. Anyone who needs help in Spanish can call 855-938-0434.
