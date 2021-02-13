Democratic legislators from Gwinnett who participated in a virtual town hall discussion on varying issues facing the county on Wednesday decried a slew of bills that have been introduced in the Georgia General Assembly in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.
The forum was hosted by state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, but also included state Sens. Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, and Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, as well as county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, commissioner Ben Ku and Gwinnett school board Chairman Everton Blair.
Near the end of the forum, the topic of the conversation turned toward a slew of bills filed by Republicans in the Georgia Senate aimed at reforming voting in the state.
"In talking with my Republican colleagues on this, all of a sudden they're concerned about restoring voter confidence," Merritt said. "And, I ask them, 'Where were you in 2018 when we were raising the signal that you might have some vulnerabilities as a problem? You guys weren't worried about voter confidence then when we were raising the signal, plus you had a governor overseeing his own election.'
"I raise those points to them that, again, the signal was raised and I ask them the question, 'What if this election had turned out differently? What if you guys had won? Would we be seeing this same wave of voter suppression bills?' And I doubt it. I doubt very seriously."
Voting reform is one of the biggest topics in the Georgia General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session.
Earlier this month, several bills were filed by Senate Republicans to: end no-excuse absentee voting; ban absentee ballot drop boxes; require a drivers license or some other form of ID to request an absentee ballot; end automatic voter registration when getting a drivers license or renewing an existing one; allow only state and county elections officials to send out absentee ballot applications; barring anyone who voted in a different state for the general election to cast a ballot in a congressional or U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia; give poll watchers the ability to watch the counting of votes more closely; and mandate county coroners share information on deaths each month with the county elections board to prevent deceased voters names from being used to cast ballots.
"The Georgia Senate Republicans have heard the calls of millions of Georgians who have raised deep and heartfelt concerns that state law has been violated and our elections process abused in our Nov. 3, 2020 elections," the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement, foreshadowing the bills, on Dec. 8. "We will fix this."
Democrats have countered the Senate Republicans with several of their own proposals. Rahman said these proposals include: preserving absentee ballot drop-off boxes; allowing poll workers work in different counties from where they live; not stripping someone of voting rights if they are convicted of drug crimes; letting elections workers count ballots before election day; letting voters cast ballots at any early voting location on election day; letting teenagers register to vote when they turn 17, instead of the current rule allowing registration no earlier than six months before their 18th birthday; and addressing voting rights of felons.
"We have nine or 10 voting bills ourselves that we've proposed," Rahman said. "We didn't get a hearing yet, so we hope to get some hearings. We're not sitting there ignoring what they're trying to do. We're going to fight hard on these voting rights bills with more to come."
While Clark serves in the Georgia House of Representatives as opposed to the state Senate, she said she is "very concerned" about the GOP-backed bills that are expected to come over to the House from the Senate. Republicans hold the majority in both chambers.
"They were built on a premise that there was somehow fraud that we need to address while we can honestly say this is one of the most heavily scrutinized elections we have had in a very long time," Clark said. "We counted those ballot, and then we counted them by hand and then we counted them again. And, then we went into a county and we did a signature audit.
"At the end of the day, the goal post kept moving on what we were trying to do to find this fraud. If there was fraud to be found, it would have been found. We combed through so much. When you base a slate of bills on fraud that did not happen, you have to be honest and say this is not about fraud. This is very much about not liking the outcome of an election and trying to find ways to change the outcome of future elections."
