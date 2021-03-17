In the aftermath of three shootings that resulted in the deaths of eight people at Asian-run spas in metro Atlanta, Gwinnett leaders pledged support for the county's Asian community.
The shootings prompted statements from Gwinnett commission chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, officials in the city of Duluth and the Gwinnett County Police Department. The shootings that occurred at businesses in Atlanta and Cherokee County on Tuesday are believed to have done by the same person, who has been arrested.
"I am deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic incidents that unfolded yesterday where eight people, six of them Asian American women, were murdered senselessly," Hendrickson said. "Gwinnett County is home to metro Atlanta’s largest Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
"In an abundance of caution, I have asked Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West to heighten our police presence by increasing patrols in and around our AAPI businesses and communities. The safety of our residents will always be our top priority."
Cpl. Collin Flynn said the police department said the increased patrols began immediately after the shootings. While they are stepping up their presence around all Asian businesses in the county, they are paying particular attention to spas.
The police have not identified any specific threats to Asian-run businesses in Gwinnett, but the plan is to continue those increased patrols for the foreseeable future.
"If anyone sees something that may appear suspicious or potentially criminal in nature, they are encouraged to call the police immediately," Flynn said.
Gwinnett has a large Asian-American and Pacific Islander population. U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 showed people of Asian descent are believed to make up about 11.6% of Gwinnett's population.
Duluth said it was joining in the grieving taking place in the Asian communities in Atlanta and Cherokee County and city officials extended their condolences to the victims families. People of Asian descent make up about 25% of Duluth's population, according to the Census Bureau's 2019 estimates.
Koreans make up the largest group within Duluth's Asian community — making it the largest Korean community in Georgia ahead of Johns Creek, Atlanta and Suwanee — but the city also has large Chinese and Asian Indian communities as well.
"We stand in solidarity with leaders and members of the community and ask for support in bringing awareness to help end the senseless loss of life," Duluth officials said in a statement. "As one of the most diverse and vibrant communities in the region, we strongly condemn all violence and discrimination toward any group of individuals, and we remain committed to increasing dialogue and building unity among all our communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.