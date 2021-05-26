The Boy Scouts of America Northeast Georgia Council hosted the Gwinnett American Values Dinner May 20th at the Infinite Energy Center, honoring three community leaders for their exceptional service.
This year’s honorees included:
♦ Beauty Baldwin: The first African-American woman to serve as the superintendent of a Georgia School System at Buford City Schools in Gwinnett County.
♦ Jay Dennard: The Chief Operating Officer for Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
♦ Dennis Still: Recently retired Municipal Court judge for the city of ♦ Lawrenceville.
The dinner was co-chaired by Doug Jenkins, regional director for Metro North at Georgia Power, and the keynote speech on community service and mentorship was given by Charlotte Nash, the former Commission Chair for Gwinnett County.
