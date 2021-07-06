Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while many venues were either closed or had reduced capacity, there were always Gwinnett County’s parks available for residents.
While some parks facilities had to alter their operations because of the pandemic, the fact that parks have large outdoor spaces meant residents still had a place to get some recreation in — even if they had to practice social distancing.
And, now that the county is emerging from the pandemic, Gwinnett’s parks officials are looking to highlight those spaces and facilities during July, which is National Park and Recreation Month.
“We believe parks and recreation play an important role in supporting our vibrant community,” Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Division Director Chris Minor said. “From connecting residents with inclusive and equitable services, promoting historic and nature conservation, providing athletic, aquatic, educational and recreational experiences and maintaining safe parks, we endeavor to help our community thrive.”
National Park and Recreation Month is organized by the National Recreation and Park Association, and this year’s theme is “Our Park and Recreation Story.” The idea is to highlight the impact parks have on their communities, according to county officials.
The National Park and Recreation Association said local parks were essential to their communities during the pandemic “with many of your community members finding a new appreciation for the essential spaces you manage and vital programs you provide.”
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with unique challenges in how we gather and interact, local parks have remained essential, with many of our community members finding a new appreciation for the park and recreation professionals that manage the vital programs they rely on,” NRPA President and CEO Kristine Stratton said.
“Along the way, parks and recreation have become the center of so many experiences and memories — moments that park and recreation professionals help make happen.”
Gwinnett County is planning to offer several activities throughout July to celebrate Park and Recreation Month, including asking residents to donate books that will be used in the Building Brains Anywhere G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds Book Exchanges. The books can be donated at any county parks and recreation facility.
County officials are also encouraging residents to pick up a hand fan at their local parks and recreation facility and take a picture to share on social media with the hashtag, #OurParkAndRecStory.
They can also enter a chance to win weekly prizes by liking and commenting on posts on the @GwinnettParksandRec Facebook and Instagram pages.
The prizes include: two 10-visit aquatic Funcards; a birthday party for 10 children; two for Cheers! Adventurous A’fares (must be 21 or older); a $100 activity gift certificate; a two-hour, large pavilion rental.
