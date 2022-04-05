A Powder Springs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for sending inappropriate text messages to his girlfriend's daughter and putting a hidden camera in her bedroom in Lawrenceville without her permission.
The sentence was handed down after a Gwinnett County jury convicted Lincoln Smith, 51, of felony invasion of privacy on March 24, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. Smith was arrested on Aug. 17, 2019 after the victim told her mother about messages she had received from Smith.
"The victim stated that her mother’s boyfriend, Lincoln Smith, had sent her suggestive and inappropriate text messages and had placed a hidden camera in her room without her permission," the DA's office said in a statement. "He had also sent a secret recording taken of her with the camera. The victim told her mother, and police were contacted."
The DA's office said Smith had admitted to putting cameras all around his girlfriend's home, and to having sent a video that he had recorded to the victim through Facebook, when police questioned him about the accusations. He claimed during his trial that he installed the cameras because items of his were being taken and he wanted to catch the person who was taking them.
Gwinnett County Police Officers Samuel Clark and Michael Evanko investigated the case and Assistant District Attorney Michele Y. Sims prosecuted it. Attorney Lloyd J. Matthews represented Smith.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.