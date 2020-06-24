Gwinnett County and the city of Johns Creek are getting funding from the state to pay for road widening projects on Sugarloaf Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road, Gov. Brian Kemp and the State Road and Tollway Authority announced Tuesday.
The two projects were among 19 projects around the state that are receiving $25.8 million from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank. Gwinnett County received a $750,000 to help pay for the widening of Sugarloaf Parkway while Johns Creek got a $1 million grant to help pay for the first phase of the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road.
“We continue to make strides to plan for Georgia’s future growth,” Kemp said. “This year’s GTIB program represents my commitment to put Georgians first by strengthening rural Georgia through economic development and investment in their transportation network. Forty-two percent of the project awards and five of the eight loans approved are in rural parts of the state, significantly helping to accelerate projects.
"These projects will assist in advancing regional prosperity by improving infrastructure that supplies agricultural goods to market, developing access to rural economic engines such as industrial parks, and enhancing safety through paved road connectivity.”
The first phase of the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project entails widening 3,600 feet of the road from two lane to four lanes between Brassfield Drive and Sargent Road, as well as installation of a 10-foot multi-use trail on the north side of the road and the creation of.a left turn bay at Fawn Lake Drive.
"The project will reduce localized congestion and is a first phase in a broader set of improvements to this critical east-west regional corridor," the State Road and Tollway Authority said.
Meanwhile, the Sugarloaf Parkway widening project focuses on a 0.75-mile section by the Infinite Energy Center, between Meadow Church Road and Satellite Boulevard. It will include the installation of dual left turn lanes and extended right turn lanes at the intersection with Meadow Church Road as well as smart corridor technology intended to make vehicle to infrastructure communications possible.
SRTA officials said the goal is to improve access to the Infinite Energy Center and serve as part of the first wave of "innovative transportation technology" across the metro Atlanta area.
“As with GTIB’s rural investment, this round also makes numerous multi-modal investments in metro Atlanta to improve mobility” SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson said.
“Innovative projects such as infrastructure in major employment centers, roadway capacity improvements on important regional corridors that support economic development expansion and pave the way for future residential, office and retail development, along with financing innovative technology infrastructure will help to continue to move the needle in making needed transportation advancements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.