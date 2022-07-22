A Gwinnett County jail employee has been fired and arrested on charges related to a scheme to distribute drugs in the jail, according to the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office.
Jailer Kenneth Sutton was arrested Friday on seven charges, including conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband; violation of oath office; introduction of contraband (drugs); use of communication facility in committing a felony; and three drug distribution charges.
"This incident was investigated by the Investigative Services Unit and the Jail Intelligence Unit," Senior Deputy Carlton Releford said. "The decision to charge Sutton was done in cooperation with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.
"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is committed to transparency in building the public’s trust in our agency."
The Sheriff's Office did not release full details of the allegations against Sutton because there are ongoing criminal and administrative investigations into the matter. The charges show Sutton is accused of distributing ecstasy, methamphetamine and more than an ounce of marijuana in the jail, however.
Although there are ongoing investigations into the matter, the Sheriff's Office said it will provide updates in the case as they become available.
In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office is highlighting steps it has been taking over the last year-and-a-half to make sure the jail is secure.
"In 2021, Sheriff Keybo Taylor implemented additional measures and safeguards for our jail facility, including the use of K-9s, adjustments to policies and procedures and more frequent unit inspections," Releford said. "In 2022, we purchased two K-9s for the Jail Division which will provide an added level of security to counter any attempts to smuggle illicit drugs into the jail."
Sutton is currently being held in the jail without bond.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
