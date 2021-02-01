There are 19 confirmed cases of the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus that have now shown up in Georgia, and Gwinnett County is one of the places where the variant has emerged, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Monday.
In all, there are nine Georgia counties — all of which are in metro Atlanta — where the UK variant, also known as COVID variant B.1.1.7, has shown up. In addition to Gwinnett, the other counties are Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding.
The cases range from in age from 15 to 61 and include eight men and 11 women. The state did not list how many cases of the variant were found in each county.
“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”
Although only 19 cases of the variant have been discovered in Georgia so far, the Department of Public Health said it is working with several commercial labs to determine whether the variant is present in "hundreds" of specimens that have been collected at testing sites across the state.
As a result, the question health officials now have to find an answer for is how widespread the variant really is in Georgia.
"Knowing the location of a few individual cases does not provide a clear picture of where this variant is in the state," the Department of Public Health said in a statement. "Just because it has not been identified in a particular city or county does not mean it is not there - individuals could be infected anywhere in the state, or in some cases out of state. At least 30 states are reporting cases of the B.1.1.7 variant."
State officials are concerned about the UK variant because they said it is "significantly more contagious" than the original virus that causes COVID-19, and may raise the chances of someone dying from the disease.
The Department of Public Health said Pfizer and Moderna have reported their vaccines work against the UK variant, however.
State health officials are working with the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track emerging COVID-19 variants.
They are doing contact tracing on the variant cases reported so far.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to urge Georgians to practice social distancing, wear face masks, stay home if they feel sick, wash hands frequently, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated as soon as possible when they are eligible.
(2) comments
And yet the schools are still open :) Thanks Wilbanks and Co for this! We should levy additional taxes on the folks who send their offspring back in person. PPE is running out due to budget issues. Now it is a whole bureaucracy just to get some gloves and mask!
GCPS Administration is more concerned with data than people-the very people who produce the data. The only thing they have done consistently is prove they don't care about the people in this county, employees and students! That is what you get with an 80 year old Superintendent!
