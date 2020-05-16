Gwinnett County residents will be able to return their absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election without needing to to dig up, or pay for, a stamp.
Gwinnett officials announced on Friday that they have installed eight official absentee ballot drop boxes around the county. Absentee by mail voting has been heavily promoted by state elections officials, and several candidates for public office, during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office mailed absentee ballot applications to all active registered voters this spring," county officials said in a statement. "The State Election Board since adopted an emergency rule allowing for the placement of secure ballot drop boxes for use by voters to turn in completed absentee ballots."
Gwinnett voters can request an absentee by mail ballot for any reason, regardless of whether they will be in town on election day. The ballot will include Georgia's presidential preference primary as well as the general primary for state and local offices, as well as some federal seats.
The decision to install drop boxes around the county will give residents who are concerned about risks to their health by voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic a way to cast their ballots in a way that doesn't require them to pay for postage.
"No postage is necessary on ballots placed in the drop boxes," county officials said in a statement. "The secure drop boxes are monitored by video and available 24/7 at (the eight) locations."
County officials said voters can find a absentee ballot application form at GwinnettElections.com. They can also call the Voter Registrations and Elections Office at 678-226-7210 and ask for an application.
"A completed application must first be received before an absentee/advance ballot is issued," county officials said. "Once County election officials verify the signature on the application, the voter will be sent a ballot for the June 9 election."
The drop boxes will be available at the following locations:
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Ave., Dacula
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
• Mountain Park Aquatic Center,1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
• Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville
