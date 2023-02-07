A sign welcomes residents to a previous Gwinnett County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources will host the first collection event of 2023 on Feb. 23 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful
Photo: Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, giving county residents an opportunity to safely dispose of household waste items that is dangerous and requires careful handling.
The collection day will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Residents will be able to bring hazardous household waste items to the fairgrounds and drop them off for free during the event.
During the biannual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days in 2022, 161,874 pounds of hazardous materials were dropped off by 1,422 Gwinnett residents. Those materials were diverted from ending up in landfills because of the events.
The long list of materials that people can drop off during the event ranges from automotive fluids, auto batteries, pesticides, and cooking oil and grease to mercury, paint strippers, cleaners, spray paint, and flammable fluids.
“When people throw household hazardous materials in the trash, they will wind up in the landfill and could leech into the soil — contaminating groundwater and the environment,” Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “The dangerous combination of some of those materials during the disposal process could even lead to a chemical reaction resulting in a fire or explosion.
“It might not seem like it at the moment when our volunteers are collecting items from the trunks and backseats of our attendees’ cars, but we’re saving the planet — one pesticide, paint can and propane cylinder at a time.”
Residents will be allowed to being up to five containers of household waste during the event, and those containers must be the size of copy paper boxes or laundry baskets. The containers will not be returned to residents vehicles so people who drop off items are urged to use disposable containers.
There are several items that will not be accepted during the collection event. These include tires, electronics, paper for shredding, ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical/biohazard waste.
“While we traditionally collect items like tires, electronics and paper for shredding at other annual recycling events like Earth Day and America Recycles Day, we will not have the capacity to accept those items at our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day,” Marlatt said. “We don’t want to have any disappointed attendees on Feb. 11, so we ask that our neighbors carefully review the list of accepted items before they head to Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
“Just hold on to those tires, electronic and paper, then make plans to join us for our Earth Day Recycling Event at Coolray Field on April 22.”
If You Go What: Household Hazardous Waste Collection event When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville More info: Go to gwinnettcb.org
