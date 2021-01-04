A new year brought new beginnings for some families as they welcomed new babies.
Local hospitals announced their first babies of 2021 on Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitals — which have been operating under stricter entry guidelines to reduce the chances of the coronavirus disease entering areas outside of where COVID patients are being treated — released details about the first babies and distributed photos rather than having reporters come into the hospitals.
The first baby born at Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Braselton campus was Koltyn Lee Roberts, who was born at 2:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Alyssa Selkirk and Trent Roberts. He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 21.26 inches tall at birth.
He has one sister, Olivia, who is 12 months old.
Since Koltyn is the hospital's first baby of the year, his family received a gift package provided by the NGHS Auxiliary, The Window Shops and Safe Kids Northeast Georgia.
Eastside Medical Center in Snellville welcomed its first baby at 8:25 a.m. on Friday. The hospital's first baby of 2021 was a boy, Giovanni McKaie Fleming, who is the son of Snellville residents Kaerell Fleming and Courtney Balding. He weighed 9 pounds and 10 ounces and was 21.5 inches tall at birth.
Northside Hospital officials have not yet announced information on the first baby born in the new year at Northside-Gwinnett. They said on Friday that the information would be sent to the Daily Post once it was available.
