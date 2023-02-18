As visitors walk to county offices at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center his month, they are greeted with images of Black people engaging in every day life.
There is a group of Black women enjoying a Sunday tea together in one painting by Gwinnett-based artist Shoghi Lombard. Another painting by Lombard shows three black women in white dresses lifting their arms to the heavens as they offer praise to God.
Sitting next to image of the praying women is another Lombard painting of three different Black women who are also wearing in white dresses, but this group is in a field together.
Across the aisle, there is a painting by a Gwinnett County Public Schools student of a Black couple relaxing as they lay next to each other in a field of grass together. A young Black man is shown in profile in a portrait, by another GCPS student, that is nestled among paintings by other students.
The paintings are part of Gwinnett County government’s annual Black History Month display, which is devoted this year to highlighting locally produced Black art.
“We really just want people to see all of the culture, talent, the artistry and just the presence of Black culture and Blackness here in Gwinnett County,” Gwinnett County Community Engagement Manager Nury Castro said.
Gwinnettians who cannot make it during the day to see the display will have a chance to see it at night this week.
County officials will commemorate Black History Month with a Heritage Night Celebration on Tuesday night at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The event will begin with food and socializing at 6:30 p.m., with the celebration itself beginning at 7 p.m.
The Berean Christian Church Choir and representatives from GCPS will perform and poet laureate Hank Stewart will speak as well.
County leaders will also hand out the inaugural Gwinnett County Emblem Award during the celebration. For now, Gwinnett officials are keeping a tight lid on who will receive the award, so as to not spoil the surprise before Tuesday night.
“We are starting a series,” Castro said. “So, this award series will happen for every cultural observance where we will highlight an organization or individual in Gwinnett County who has provided a great deal of service to the county in that specific community.
“In this case, it will be somebody who has given back to the Black community in Gwinnett and, or, is a member of the Black community in Gwinnett in a very significant way.”
But, the Black History Month display is part of the build up to the event, and it gives people who cannot attend the celebration a way to reflect on Gwinnett’s Black community, and its history, a any time during February. The display will remain up at GJAC until March 1.
The paintings are a major part of this year’s Black History Month display. Lombard’s paintings, of which there are several, were provided through a partnership with the Hudgen’s Center for the Arts.
“(He’s) an upcoming and emerging artist out of Suwanee,” Castro said.
Meanwhile, the students paintings are provided through a partnership with the school system.
The paintings are not the only items included in the display. Several other partners with the county — including the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett County NAACP, Les Garlin, Sabrena Farmer, Brianna Turner and Ruby L. Goree — provided items for the display as well.
Some of those other partners contributed art to the display, ranging from figures made from flower pots to traditional African art that has been collected over the years. There are also books on Black people and culture that were donated for the exhibit.
“Mrs. Ruby L. Goree did everything on (one side of the middle display that includes books and African art),” Castro said. “She’s a community member as well as a Gwinnett 101 alum.
“And, then have three community members who gave us some artwork as well.”
There are also display boards recognizing several Black people who broke color barriers and were the first Black people to hold their office, ranging from Norcross Mayor Craig Newton, who is the first Black person to be elected mayor of a Gwinnett city, to Gwinnett’s first African-American County Commission Chairwoman, Nicole Love Hendrickson.
There are also display highlighting significant organizations and institutions in Gwinnett’s African-American community, including he Hooper-Renwick School, Salem Missionary Baptist Church, the Loving Aid Society and the Promised Land community.
Famous Black people who were from Gwinnett, including boxer Ezzard Charles and sports journalist Taylor Rooks are also recognized in the exhibit.
A video that includes leaders in Gwinnett’s Black community is also played on a loop with the display.
“We really were looking for a combination of art, artifacts, historical stuff, just to really showcase the richness of Black culture that we have in the county,” Castro said. “And, I think we were pretty successful in getting a variety of things to put up.”
