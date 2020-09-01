Kari Slaten said her current students are the "leaders of the future," but those who are lucky enough to get to have her in class at Central Gwinnett High School are studying under one of the leaders of the present.
Slaten is the state's 2020 History Teacher of the Year, the Georgia Department of Education announced Monday. The award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education, with the state winner selected by the Georgia Department of Education.
“Current U.S. History students are the citizens and leaders of the future,” Slaten said. “It is imperative to make sure they are going out into the world understanding the past, and how to be an engaged citizen to help shape the future.”
According to the Georgia Department of Education, Slaten creates a classroom atmosphere in which history is directly connected to students’ lives through problem-based learning scenarios and the analysis of primary sources. When students leave her class, the state department said, they have not only learned valuable information – they have become engaged and informed citizens.
Slaten holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Temple University, a master’s degree in secondary social studies education from Nova Southeastern University, and a certification in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
“As a former social studies teacher myself, I offer sincere congratulations to my colleague, Kari Slaten,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “It is critically important that our students receive a robust, relevant history education that allows them to participate meaningfully in civic life. Kari’s creative, engaging teaching style prepares her students to do just that.”
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Schools and U.S. territories.
Nominations for the 2021 History Teacher of the Year awards are now open. Students, parents, colleagues, and supervisors may nominate K-12 teachers for the award by visiting gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy. The deadline is March 31, 2021.
