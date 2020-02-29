From regular health and HIV screenings to parks and healthy lifestyle services, Saturday’s Gwinnett County Health Fair provided people attending a free event to get more information on how to live healthier, specifically with respect to their hearts.
“We have a great lineup of vendors, over 50 of them lined up today,” said Noreen Brantner, director of Events for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc., the parent company of the Daily Post. “(We are) offering lots of free health screenings, community resources that people really don’t have access to. … Vendors are really interacting with attendees, and we’ve got a great turnout.”
The health fair, held at Suwanee’s George Pierce Park, was presented through a partnership between the Daily Post and Live Healthy Gwinnett and focused on the heart in recognition of February as American Heart Month.
Tyrone Davis of Ellenwood visited specifically looking for the testing services offered at the event.
“I came to get my blood pressure checked,” Davis said. “I also came to get an HIV test. Never had one that I know of, like a correct one, so I came out to get that done.”
A variety of health-related information was offered at the fair, but screenings were the top focus of organizers, according to Live Healthy Gwinnett Coordinator Carion Marcelin.
“I expect people to get access to our health screenings, that’s our No. 1 priority,” Marcelin said. “(We are) making sure people are getting checked so they know their glucose ratings, know ways to maintain their heart health since we are celebrating Heart Health Month this day.”
The vendors at the fair were local, and the event gives attendees a single location to learn more about healthy offerings in their neighborhoods.
“We’re really excited that people are learning about community resources here,” Marcelin said. “They’re learning about all the neighboring partners that they have and what services they can provide to the community for free or at a low cost. That’s the main point of this health fair — to educate people, come out, get checked, be positive and have a great time while they’re here.”
Vendors such as No Excuses CrossFit hoped to share information about their services to help people get more active and improve heart health.
“CrossFit is a great way to stay active and to get moving in a variety of ways,” owner Brandon Brigman said, “whether that’s through weight-lifting, body weight movements or cardiovascular movements. All those ways are going to help improve your heart.”
Prizes, giveaways and special events were part of the offerings from many of the 50 vendors in attendance, including a free CrossFit class from No Excuses and handouts of keychains, pens and other gifts.
Gwinnett County elections representatives were on hand to offer information on voting with presidential primary voting being held in Georgia March 24.
Other vendors on hand included Publix, Humana, Gwinnett Health Department, Gwinnett Health and Human Services, Georgia Senior Medicare Patrol, Optimal Hearing Systems, Fit 2 Fly, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Center for Pan Asian Community Services and Hearing Consultants of Georgia.
The next Gwinnett Community Health Fair will be held May 30 at Lenora Park in Snellville. Its theme will be Celebrating Older Americans Month. For more information about the fairs, visit www.scnievents.com/healthfairs, call 770-963-9205 ext. 1203, or email events @scompapers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.