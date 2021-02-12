Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health director Dr. Audrey Arona said there has been an alarming trend emerging as the COVID-19 vaccine has begun to be distributed to health care workers and people over 65: Not enough African-Americans or Hispanics are getting it.
Arona raised concerns about the number of people from both minority groups who have been signed up to get the vaccine, at least from the Gwinnett Health Department, during a Zoom forum U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., hosted Thursday night. The vaccine first became available to frontline healthcare workers in December, but was expanded to include seniors a short time later.
Health officials have been pointing out for months that the African-American and Hispanic communities have been more adversely affected by the pandemic than other ethnic groups.
"We're very concerned about the low uptake of the vaccine in our African-American population and our Hispanic population," Arona said. "This is really critical because these populations seem to be affected by COVID and lead to more hospitalizations and more deaths, and these populations need the vaccine."
The United Way of Greater Atlanta in Gwinnett County will stage a virtual fireside chat information session on the vaccine, to encourage more people to get it, from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Arona is one of the panelists, along with state Reps. Jasmine Clark and Pedro Marin and Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez.
Arona said the goal is to have at least 1,000 people listening in on the conversation during the virtual event.
Health department spokesman Chad Wasdin said vaccine numbers for the entire county — including both the health department's numbers as well as private providers such as Publix, Kroger, CVS and Ingles — is not yet available.
"(The Georgia Department of Public Health) is working on a vaccine dashboard that will be searchable by county with these indicators," Wasdin said. "I’m not certain of its planned release."
State data does show, however, that Gwinnett County has the highest two-week new case total in the entire state. As of Friday, 4,337 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Gwinnett over the previous two weeks, although the numbers having been going down.
To date, there has been a total of 77,388 COVID-19 cases, 802 confirmed deaths and 54 probable deaths reported in Gwinnett since March 2020.
As for why there's been a struggle to get more people in the African-American and Hispanic communities to get the vaccine, Arona said there is not one single reason for it, based on feedback the health department has received.
"We're finding and hearing lots of reasons for this: lack of trust; worried about side effects; 'it was developed too fast sometimes;' 'It contains a tracking device and they're tracking me;' all the way to 'it may cause infertility;' and different things," Arona said.
"But, the bottom line is people are afraid and so we're challenging ourselves and our community partners to really try to make efforts to right size these fears; provide really good accurate, timely and important information; and listen to these folks and really understand where they are coming from and use the voices of those that they trust: their doctors; their pastors; (and) their leaders."
There were questions during Bourdeaux's forum about what role access to the internet is also playing in why it appears people in the African-American and Hispanic communities are not getting the vaccine as often as people in other ethnic groups.
People must make an appointment online to get set up to receive the vaccine, and Arona and other health department officials have said multiple times that appointment slots are filling up quickly. Nearly 8,000 appointment slots were made available Wednesday night, but they filled up within two hours, according to the health district director.
Arona said the health department is working with Gwinnett County officials to find ways to address the access issue.
"I think what we need to do is something like Fulton County is doing where they're blocking a certain amount of appointments for, you know, our populations, similar to what we're doing for Senior Services but maybe for some churches or some others and coordinating with them so even transportation is not an issue," Arona said. "A lot of this will be able to be implemented as soon as we get more vaccine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.