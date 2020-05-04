Gwinnett County health officials will host a large scale COVID-19 testing event at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth on Friday for what will be the second time in two-and-a-half weeks.
As was the case for the large-scale event held at the center on April 22, anyone who wants to be tested will be required to call in advance to make an appointment. Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can make an appointment to get tested.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona told the Gwinnett Chamber last week that the health district expects to test 1,200 people at the event on Friday.
Anyone who wants to make an appointment to get tested should call 770-513-5631 to set one up.
The Gwinnett Health Department is also conducting testing, by appointment, Mondays through Saturdays at its office on Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville. The same phone number used to set up appointments for the event at the Infinite Energy Center can be used to set up an appointment at the health department office.
