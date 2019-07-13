Gwinnett County families will have a chance to get immunizations and health screenings needed for school while also finding out about early learning tools next weekend.
Gwinnett County Health and Human Services is teaming up with Gwinnett County Public Schools to host Health Hero Day from 8 a.m. to noon July 20. The health and education event will take place at OneStop Norcross, which is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court.
“We are pleased to host Health Hero Day just in time for school registration,” said Health and Human Services Division Director Regina Miller. “We are thankful for our many partners who are dedicated to the health and well-being of our community.”
Gwinnett Health and Human Services will provide the immunizations and health screenings that are required for school. Meanwhile, the school system will offer tools for early learning and education.
Other activities that will take place during the event include a WIC farmers market showcasing healthy eating options as well as a kids play zone, giveaways and family resources.
“It can be difficult for parents and children to fulfill this requirement during the weekday so we are excited to provide this opportunity on a day that may be more convenient for them,” Miller said.
“We are expecting a good turnout at the Health Hero Day event and encourage people to come early to ensure they receive their immunizations and screenings.”