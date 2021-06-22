For the first time ever, Gwinnett County government will hold a Pride Month party to celebrate the county's LGBTQ community.
The county will hold a Pride Party from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday in the plaza at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The date was chosen because it is National Pride Day, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in 1969.
The riots, which were a reaction to a police raid at a gay bar in New York City, are considered a landmark moment which helped launch the gay rights movement.
County leaders will present a proclamation recognizing pride month in Gwinnett County during the party on Monday, and food trucks and music are also expected to be a part of the event.
