Gwinnet County Parks and Recreation is launching a comprehensive master plan to understand how the county is changing and to establish a long-range vision for advancing the county’s resources over the next 10 years.
“Public input is the centerpiece to what makes Gwinnett County Parks great,” Mark Patterson, deputy director of community services, said. “Our objective is to be inclusive to our park users which allows the staff to provide lifelong experiences for our residents and visitors.”
To share feedback, residents are invited to attend one of the following meetings to learn more about the plan and to share ideas:
• Feb. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Rd., Snellville. Call (678) 277-0228 for more information.
• Feb. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Ave., Dacula. Call (678) 277-0850 for more information.
• Feb. 18, 9-11 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy., Suwanee. Call (678) 277-0910 for more information.•
• Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford. Call (678) 277-0850 for more information.
• Feb. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Call (678) 277-0900 for more information.
Individuals not able to attend can take an online survey at www.PublicInput.com/GwinnettParks. For more information, visit www.GwinnettParks.com.
