Gwinnett County officials announced they will take precautionary steps to ensure the safety of most county government buildings in the Lawrenceville area by closing them for much of next week.
The buildings, with a few exceptions, will be closed Thursday through March 23 so they can be thoroughly cleaned by professional cleaners.
The few exceptions include the Gwinnett County voter registration and elections office, the county's animal shelter, police headquarters, fire headquarters, police precinct and fire stations. Those offices are being kept open because officials said essential services take place there which must continue during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
"During this time, county leaders will also evaluate and rework as needed traffic flow within buildings, reception areas and public queuing areas to address current social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help ensure the health and safety of employees and the public," county officials said in a statement.
The clerk of court offices at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and the Juvenile Court and Recorder’s Court building will be closed by order of Chief Superior Court Judge George Hutchinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.