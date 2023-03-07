Cars travel downhill on Sugarloaf Parkway from the Lawrenceville Highway intersection in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Tuesday. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Cars travel downhill on Sugarloaf Parkway from the Lawrenceville Highway intersection in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Tuesday. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
A traffic sign marks the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Scenic Highway. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Cars on Sugarloaf Parkway wait in the thru lanes and turn lane for a green light to let them cross the intersection at Scenic Highway on Tuesday. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Cars travel downhill on Sugarloaf Parkway from the Lawrenceville Highway intersection in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Tuesday. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Cars travel downhill on Sugarloaf Parkway from the Lawrenceville Highway intersection in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Tuesday. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
A traffic sign marks the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Scenic Highway. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Cars on Sugarloaf Parkway wait for a green light to cross Lawrenceville Highway on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Cars on Sugarloaf Parkway wait for a green light to cross Lawrenceville Highway on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Cars on Sugarloaf Parkway wait in the thru lanes and turn lane for a green light to let them cross the intersection at Scenic Highway on Tuesday. Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County and state transportation officials will team up to study traffic needs along Sugarloaf Parkway, from Old Norcross Road to Scenic Highway, as a precursor to widening that section of the road.
Gwinnett County officials have talked about extending Sugarloaf Parkway northward to the Buford area for years, but they are also looking to make an existing part of the roadway a little wider.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to outline the framework for coming up with plans and a scope to widen part of Sugarloaf. The portion in question is located between Old Norcross Road and Scenic Highway.
Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey told he Daily Post the planning and scoping is expected to take about nine months to a year to complete and will determine how much widening will take place.
“This is the first step, so this is just the beginning whereby we will study, we will gather traffic data, we will look at the existing right-of-way, roadway configuration, and put together a planning document that would outline how it can be improved in the future,” Cooksey said.
“(The number of lanes to be added) would be determined by the study, through the feasibility study and scoping.”
Georgia DOT would contribute $750,000 to develop plans and a scope for the widening project while the county would contribute an additional $187,500. The county’s portion would be paid using 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds.
Sugarloaf was extended to the Dacula area about a decade ago, and another extension to Buford is in the engineering stage. It has been decades, however, since the portion of Sugarloaf Parkway that is being looked at now was last widened, according to Cooksey.
In fact, Bill Clinton was president of the United States the last time a major upgrade was done on that portion of the roadway. That project widened Sugarloaf, between Scenic Highway and Old Norcross Road, to two thru lanes in each direction with turn lanes.
“This section of Sugarloaf Parkway, from State Route 124 to Old Norcross Road, was originally widened in the mid-1990s to match the growing population of the county,” Cooksey told county commissioners on Tuesday.
“Approximately 30 years later, the county’s continued growth has warranted the consideration of improvements throughout the corridor.”
The county plans to eventually look at the entire Sugarloaf corridor, but the project that is being tackled for now would involve a 4.1-mile portion of Sugarloaf Parkway just south of Lawrenceville.
Cooksey said traffic and commuter concerns are the reason why the section between Old Norcross and Scenic Highway is being looked a first.
“It is heavily congested and we have received a number of requests for improvements,” Cooksey told the Daily Post.
The widening would presumably extend the portion of Sugarloaf that is at least six lanes, with three thru lanes in each direction.
“You have a six-lane section that ends at Old Norcross,” Cooksey said. “Coming from (State Route) 316 down to Old Norcross is already six lanes, and so that’s where you already have a reduction in the lanes at that point.
“So, we’ll continue from there and work our way down. And, then the other end, at 124, is a major point where traffic picks up and gets off, so we’re going from that point where there is a reduction of lanes all the way to where the traffic changes.”
Once the planning and scoping is done, the county then would be in a position to seek funding, whether that comes from the state or federal sources, even though an exact time frame for when the widening could happen is uncertain.
“By completing a study through this manner, it sets us up for eligibility for future funding,” Cooksey said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.