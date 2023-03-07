Gwinnett County officials have talked about extending Sugarloaf Parkway northward to the Buford area for years, but they are also looking to make an existing part of the roadway a little wider.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to outline the framework for coming up with plans and a scope to widen part of Sugarloaf. The portion in question is located between Old Norcross Road and Scenic Highway.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

