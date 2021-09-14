This illustration shows how smart corridor technology will allow Gwinnett County-owned vehicles, including public safety vehicles and transit buses, to communicate with intersections so they can move through them faster.
Photo: Gwinnett County/U.S. Department of Transportation
Gwinnett County is deploying new technology on the county's roadways to help emergency vehicles and other county vehicles get through intersections more easily.
The county is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation on a Smart Corridor Deployment Program that will allow county-owned vehicles to use onboard units that can send signals to smart technology-enabled traffic lights. Those signals will tell the traffic lights to turn green for the approaching vehicles, particularly for law enforcement and fire services vehicles.
This follows on a previous decision by the county commissioners to install roadside smart corridor units at 387 intersections starting in 2022 as part of a statewide regional connected vehicle program.
"The Connected Vehicle Technology targets improved traffic safety by providing information on current road conditions and allowing for better traffic management," county officials said in an announcement about the partnership. "The goal is to improve mobility, and safety for all road users whether they are drivers, transit riders, first responders or pedestrians."
County officials said one of their main goals for the program include letting emergency vehicles from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services from fire stations located along and west of Interstate 85, as well as along U.S. Highway 78 in Snellville, pre-empt traffic signals so they can respond to calls sooner. Other goals include prioritizing traffic signals for county transit buses and alerting traffic signals to the presence of pedestrians who push an activation button.
The project costs $2.6 million and GDOT will provide 80% of the funding for equipment and installation. Gwinnett County will provide the remaining 20% of funding as a local match, and it will be responsible for the ongoing maintenance and operation of the smart corridor infrastructure.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
