On Sunday, the United States Marshals Service announced it has caught an international fugitive and child sexual predator from Gwinnett County who had been on the lam for nearly five years.

U.S. Marshals teamed up Mexican authorities to arrest Brad A. Hatter of Gwinnett on Dec. 3. Hatter was sent back to Georgia on Dec. 4 and placed into detention where officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said he remains.