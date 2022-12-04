On Sunday, the United States Marshals Service announced it has caught an international fugitive and child sexual predator from Gwinnett County who had been on the lam for nearly five years.
U.S. Marshals teamed up Mexican authorities to arrest Brad A. Hatter of Gwinnett on Dec. 3. Hatter was sent back to Georgia on Dec. 4 and placed into detention where officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said he remains.
In December 2005 in Gwinnett, Hatter, 58, was arrested for attempting to meet a 9-year-old girl for sexual activity. Officials said Hatter organized the encounter online and then went to the planned rendezvous location, where he was apprehended.
In May of 2007, he was convicted of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and sentenced to 108 months in prison. He was released from detention in September 2017 with the legal requirement to register as a sex offender and report to a supervising Federal Probation officer.
On January 21st, 2018, Hatter allegedly stopped reporting to his probation officer, stopped registering as a sex offender and went into hiding.
Probation officials immediately contacted the U.S. Marshals, who began their hunt. During the five-year search for Hatter, information was developed that he had left the United States and traveled to the Philippines.
Later, he was located in Mexico — where he worked as a teacher. On Saturday, with the investigative assistance of the United States Marshals Service and after a brief pursuit, Hatter was apprehended by Mexican authorities, the U.S Marshals Service said.
On Sunday, Hatter was returned to the United States and immediately placed into detention.
“Since 2018, Mr. Hatter has been looking over his shoulder, knowing one day Deputy United States Marshals would find him," United States Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia Thomas Brown said. " On Saturday December 3rd, that day arrived. The U.S. Marshals would not give up their hunt. Hatter is now back where he belongs, in the custody of the United States Government.”
