On June 12 a group gathered to observe the Gwinnett County Flag Day Ceremony at VFW 5255 in Lawrenceville.
Several local dignitaries participated, including Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, Commission Chairwoman Nichole Love Hendrickson, who presented the organizers with a Gwinnett County Flag Day proclamation, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, Snellville City Council member Solange Destang, State Representative Rebecca Mitchell of Snellville and guest speaker retired Navy Captain Bill Edge.
The Gainesville Sons of the American Revolution Chapter presented the colors, raised the flag and provided a 21-gun salute. Samer Sabbagh sang the National Anthem and Dr. Fahed Ab-Akel did the invocation and benediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.