Like any professionals who want to be good at what they do, firefighters need practice. But it's not quite as easy to practice fighting fires as it is to practice something like football.
Firefighters have unique training needs, and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services recently found a willing partner to help in that regard.
Atlanta-based Pull-A-Part is a used auto parts dealer with stores across the country, including one in Norcross. The company has thousands of cars at each of their store locations from which customers can pull parts.
The Norcross location recently hosted Gwinnett firefighters for training that the firefighters may not have been able to get otherwise.
Gwinnett firefighters trained with their jaws of life instruments, spreaders and other tools. They took turns lifting cars that had been turned upside down, ripping off doors and roofs, and experiencing the myriad of things that can go wrong when trying to maneuver machinery that weighs thousands of pounds.
“It’s not easy to find someone who will give you a couple of cars to tear apart," Capt. Tommy Rutledge of Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services said. "Our firefighters are called into really stressful and dangerous situations, and having the opportunity to train in real life scenarios with real vehicles is invaluable to our men and women.”
Pull-A-Part officials said they welcome the chance to provide the training opportunity and "real-time experience" for local firefighters.
“Providing this service to our firefighters isn’t new. We have a really unique opportunity that can help them prepare for the really serious job they have, saving lives," Pull-A-Part CEO Ross Kogon said. "It’s an honor for us to bring them out here and know that we’re helping them serve our neighbors and our community.
“We are extremely proud of the partnerships we’ve built, and continue to build, in all of the communities we serve, and we’re always looking for opportunities like this one to make a positive difference. We’ll supply these guys as many cars as they need to feel prepared when that bell rings; we appreciate them more than they know.”
