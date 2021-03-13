Gwinnett County firefighters battled an early morning apartment fire Saturday at the Sterling Glen Apartments in unincorporated Norcross.
No injuries were reported at the complex, which is located on Windscape Village Lane just off of Indian Trail-Lilburn Road. Fire officials said the person who called 911 was a tenant of the complex who saw flames coming from a neighboring apartment building. Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 3 a.m.
"Crews arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the exterior wall on the left-side of the building and in the attic," Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. "Flames broke through the roof as crews battled the blaze. Residents were in the process of self-evacuation when fire trucks arrived and no injuries were reported."
Rutledge said the fire caused heavy damage to four apartment units and several other units sustained residual smoke and water damage. The Red Cross and Apartment Management are working to assist multiple people displaced from the building.
