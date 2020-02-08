On Tuesday night, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services honored members of its Citizen Fire Academy, which logged approximately 4,000 volunteer hours helping prevent fires.
The Citizen Fire Academy is an eight week program that provides citizens of Gwinnett County an opportunity to learn about and experience the fire department firsthand.
Citizens learn about the Gwinnett County fire department and its services, but they also learn valuable fire and life safety information that increases knowledge of what to do in emergency situations.
All participants have the opportunity to learn CPR, run through firefighter drills at the Fire Academy and witness life and work at the fire station.
The next Citizen Fire Academy begins on March 19. Applications are available online.
