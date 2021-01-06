Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is rolling out new vehicles that are the first in the department to sport the county's updated branding.
The new vehicles include one ladder truck, one ambulance and three support vehicles that include new emergency response technology. Fire department officials said that all vehicles acquired by the department from now on, starting with this group, will feature the all-red fire department version of Gwinnett's "Vibrantly Connected" logo that was adopted in 2017.
"The new vehicles were purchased with voter-approved SPLOST funds and will allow the department to continue providing exceptional service to residents and visitors," Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said.
Officials said the new ladder truck is a Sutphen 95-foot aerial platform truck that has multiplex wiring, a 360-degree camera system to improve safety, a mobile data terminal, two-way radio a 300-gallon water tank and multiple storage units which can firefighting tools and medical equipment can be stored in.
The new ambulance is a Lifeline med unit that is built on a Dodge 5500 chassis. Like the ladder truck, it also features multiplex wiring, a 360-camera system, a mobile data terminal and a two-way radio. It also features an electronic patient load system, warning lights and an 181-inch patient compartment where officials said paramedics can provide advanced life support assessment and treatment while they are en route to a hospital with a patient.
The three support vehicles are Ford Fusion hybrid sedans that have a mobile data terminal for receiving emergency call information, a mobile two-way radio, a siren and warning lights.
