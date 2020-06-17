Gwinnett County firefighters are currently at the 3600 block of Buford Highway NW in Duluth working on a train derailment, officials said.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Fire Department said, approximately 20-23 cars derailed, two of which were carrying HAZMAT materials.
The HAZMAT team confirmed there were no spills. However, three employees were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Multiple agencies are working together for an unknown amount of time to mitigate the incident, which caused major traffic delays.
Officials said Buford Highway will remain closed from Pleasant Hill Road to State Route 120. The Duluth Police Department and Georgia Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to use alternate routes.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.