Longtime Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Manager Dale Thurman stands in front of the Surf Shack attraction while it is being set up for this year’s fair on Tuesday. After 27 years of running the fairgrounds and overseeing the county fair, this year will mark Thurman’s last Gwinnett County Fair before he retires in October.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds were abuzz with last minute activity on Tuesday as crews worked to set up rides, food vendors and game booths for the Gwinnett County Fair. But that hustle and bustle is tempered by a bit of sadness for longtime fairgrounds manager Dale Thurman.
Thurman has managed the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and, by extension, overseen the annual county fair for 27 years. There is something different — something special — about this year’s fair, however: It will be Thurman’s last.
He’s set to retire from his job at the fairgrounds in October.
“It’s kind of sad to step aside and it’s like anything else when there’s a change made, the people that are still here say they’re going to miss me,” Thurman said. “I hope they do, but they’ll soon push off the old and let us rest, and when the new group will come along, if they take it and run with it and continue to promote it, it’ll be an easy transition.”
Thurman has worked in fair management since the late 1980’s, with jobs at fairs in Hiawassee and Mobile, Ala., before he came to Gwinnett County in the 1990’s.
One of his favorite parts about his job has been seeing families attend the fair each year.
“The fun part is when you see the children pulling on mom and dad’s hand saying, ‘Hurry, hurry, hurry, we’ve got to get down here and play the games and ride the rides,’ “ Thurman said. “It’s always a thrill to see these older people looking at the livestock and the different shows that happen to going on each night as far as animals go.
“One night, it’s hogs, and one night, it’s sheep and there’s something different all the way through.”
At 78, Thurman said he felt the time had come to hand the reins to someone else and retire. He said he’s had issues with his back that have slowed him down somewhat, and running a fair requires a lot of walking.
There’s also the fact that retiring will enable him to spend more time with his family.
“I’ve got a home in Hiawassee, in north Georgia, that’s just waiting on me to get back home,” he said.
Thurman then added, “My family is there and, for the last 27 years, we’ve just been a commuting family. I’d pull up on the weekends or they’d come down here so I’m going to be full-time home for awhile now. I kid my wife and tell her that we’ve been married for over 50 years and lived only 25 years together.”
Overseeing the fair is only part of what Thurman’s job entails. As the fairground’s manager, his entire year is busy because he also has to coordinate with every show, organization and group that holds an event at the fairgrounds.
And the fairgrounds is pretty busy throughout the year, because special events, animal shows, hot air ballon shows and other types of events. In fact, as soon as the county fair ends later this month, the fairgrounds staff will immediately have to turn around and prepare to host another event.
“It’s a year-round type of deal,” Thurman said of his job. “The fair is a major part of it, but out here as soon as the fair is over, we’re ready to start on the next event which is the weekend after the fair closes. (The fairgrounds) stays busy just about every weekend of the year.”
Thurman said he and other fairgrounds staff have tried to be good neighbors to people who live next to the fairgrounds. He recalled a time when the fairground’s list of non-fair-related events included time trials for cars such as BMWs and Corvettes.
“I think it was five different cars that did them throughout the season, but it creates a little noise so we canceled them because we didn’t want to have the neighbors upset,” Thurman said.
One of his favorite events that has been held at the fairgrounds during his time as manager was actually a new event that was held not too long ago: the Gwinnett Hot Air Ballon Festival, which was held in May.
“It was a lot of fun to see it happen,” he said. “A lot of time, we’ll have a show and I’ll be in the office, but not necessarily see it, but any time we’ve got a new vendor that hadn’t been here before, we make a point of being sure to watch the show.”
But, for now, Thurman has to get through one more Gwinnett County Fair.
This may not be the last people see of Dale Thurman at the fairgrounds, however. Just because this will be last Gwinnett County Fair which Thurman will oversee, it does not mean this will be his last time at the fair.
Thurman plans to come back every year — he wants to see what changes are made by the new people in charge from year to year. But he admits it will be a little weird, at least at first, to just be at the fair as a spectator rather than as a manager.
“It’d probably be hard to do,” he said as he let out a little chuckle. “After all these years, I may see some things that I think, ‘Why are they doing it that way?’ But, it’ll be their show. However they want to do it will hopefully be appropriate and continue what we’ve been doing for so long.”
The Gwinnett County Fair opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 25 at the county fairgrounds, which are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
