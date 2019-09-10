The Gwinnett County Fair kicks off Thursday with free admission. For the rest of the fair, which runs through Sept. 22, admission is $10 for ages 12 to 64, $5 for seniors and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under are free.
The carnival is open from 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
The following is a day-by-day schedule for fair activities:
Thursday, Sept. 12
— Dairy Goat Show, 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
— Combined Showmanship, Market Lamb Show and Breeding Ewe Show, 5 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
— Wool judging, 11 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Market Goat Show, 11:30 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 9:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 4 to 4:30 p.m., 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 4:30 to 5 p.m., 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 5 to 5:25 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
— Miss Gwinnett Pageant, 7 p.m., Entertainment Building
Sunday, Sept. 15
— Youth Pageants, 11:30 a.m., Entertainment Building
— Flekvieh Show, Combined Breed Showmanship, Simmental and Percentage Show, noon, Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 9:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 4 to 4:30 p.m., 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 4:30 to 5 p.m., 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 5 to 5:25 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
— Santa Gertrudis Show, 4 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Hereford Show, Combined Breed Showmanship and Black Angus Show, 5 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
— Malpass Brothers in concert, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.
— Billy Crash Craddock in concert, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
— Open Sheep Show, 4 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m
— IIIrd Tyme Out in Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
— Charolais, Red Angus, Chi-InfluenceOther Registered Breeds, Gelbvieh and Shorthorn Shows, 5:30 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
— The Grains of Sand in Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
— Commercial Heifer Show, Combined Breed Showmanship and Steer Show, 5 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
— Dairy Heifer Show, 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 9:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 4 to 4:30 p.m., 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 4:30 to 5 p.m., 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 5 to 5:25 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
— Sunday School in the Barn, 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Swine Show, 9 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
— Dr. Magical Balloons Show, 6 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 9:30 p.m.
— Gutsy the Flying Fox, 4 to 4:30 p.m., 6 to 6:30 p.m., 8 to 8:30 p.m.
— The Edge 2-Wheel Action Show, 4:30 to 5 p.m., 6:30 to 7 p.m, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
— Paul Bunyun Lumberjack Show, 5 to 5:25 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m., 9 to 9:25 p.m.