A crew member works to assemble fasten part of the track for the Crazy Mouse ride for this year's Gwinnett County Fair on Tuesday. The fair opens this weekend and runs through Sept. 25 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
Rides for this year's Gwinnett County Fair take shape on Tuesday. The fair opens this weekend and runs through Sept. 25 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Manager Dale Thurman said there has never been a major violent incident at the county fair, but he's not taking any chances this year in light of mass shooting incidents around the country.
When the Gwinnett County Fair opens this weekend, attendees will notice more security in place. The fair intends to employ more than 40 uniformed and off-duty officers to provide security on weekends and new safety-oriented rules will be in place this year.
Thurman said the new rules are being put in place to ensure fair attendees are kept safe.
"We might have had a boy whose girlfriend looked at another boy the wrong way and a fight broke out (in the past), but it was nothing serious," Thurman said. "But, you can't take a chance these days."
The Gwinnett County Fair opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 25 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
There will be more than 55 rides as well as food and game vendors at this year's fair. Examples of rides include a gravitron-type ride, small roller coster-type rides, a ferris wheel, bumper cars and children's rides.
And, there will be a wide variety of foods, from corn on the cob, hot dogs and pizza to funnel cakes, gyros and deep-fried Oreos.
"Food-wise, you're going to have just about anything you can put on a stick," Thurman said.
There are also activities, such as the Miss Gwinnett Pageant, which are expected to take during the event. The local 4-H students will also have animal displays in their barn throughout the fair. Animal shows will also take place throughout the fair as well, giving people a chance to display their pigs or cows or other animals.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture will have its Georgia Grown Exhibit at the fair again this year. Thurman said he expects the exhibit — where people who grow and, or, make their own products in Georgia can display and sell their products — will be bigger than it was last year.
"It's still got some growing that it needs to do, but it's coming along," Thurman said.
Crews were busier earlier this week setting up rides and booths. They must all be inspected by state officials to ensure they are safe before fair attendees can get on the rides or grab a bite to eat during the fair.
"I saw some new (rides) out there that I want to see what they look like when they're put together because they haven't been here before," Thurman said on Monday.
But, the big change for this year will be keeping people safe during the fair and that means new rules that attendees will have to comply with.
For starters, fair-goers who want to carry items into the fair must use clear, see-through bags.
In addition to that, anyone who is under 16 must be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m.
"We just don't want them trying to be too rowdy when momma and daddy aren't here to help us take care of them," Thurman said. "We're just trying to be more focused this year.
"We occasionally, on Saturday nights, might see it get a little too rowdy ad we just want anybody to run and get themselves hurt or get somebody else hurt."
And, then there is the increased security on the weekend, when attendance is greater.
In the past, there might have been around 30 law enforcement officers providing security at the fair on really a busy night. The plan this year is to increase that to at least 40 uniform and plain-clothed officers on the weekends.
"Just about any place you go anymore, there's more security," Thurman said. "I saw something on the news this morning talking about what they were doing at football games and things like that to keep guns out and all of those things so we're trying to do likewise."
