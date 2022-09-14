Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Manager Dale Thurman said there has never been a major violent incident at the county fair, but he's not taking any chances this year in light of mass shooting incidents around the country.

When the Gwinnett County Fair opens this weekend, attendees will notice more security in place. The fair intends to employ more than 40 uniformed and off-duty officers to provide security on weekends and new safety-oriented rules will be in place this year.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.