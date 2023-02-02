Gas South District Convention Center file photo (copy) (copy) (copy)

The entrance to the Gas South Convention Center is seen in this file photo from December 2021. Gwinnett County and Explore Gwinnett are investing $500,000 in COVID recovery funds into efforts to help tourism and entertainment industry recover from the pandemic, and to address safety.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County government and local tourism officials are investing half-a-million dollars in COVID recovery funds in efforts to improve security around county attractions and hotels, and to support arts recovery and film education programs.

The county announced the $500,000 investment that government and Explore Gwinnett officials will make into the programs on Thursday. The goal is to use the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds to boost areas in the hospitality and tourism industry that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

