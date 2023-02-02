The entrance to the Gas South Convention Center is seen in this file photo from December 2021. Gwinnett County and Explore Gwinnett are investing $500,000 in COVID recovery funds into efforts to help tourism and entertainment industry recover from the pandemic, and to address safety.
Gwinnett County government and local tourism officials are investing half-a-million dollars in COVID recovery funds in efforts to improve security around county attractions and hotels, and to support arts recovery and film education programs.
The county announced the $500,000 investment that government and Explore Gwinnett officials will make into the programs on Thursday. The goal is to use the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds to boost areas in the hospitality and tourism industry that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds were made available to the county as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The arts and entertainment industries contribute significantly to our county’s vibrant culture and economy,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “We’re proud to use this portion of federal funding to invest in their success, and we look forward to seeing these industries continue to thrive here.”
There are three main areas that the funding will be spent on, including film education and training programs for high school students, a program to support nonprofit arts groups and efforts to improve security at the Gas South District District, Coolray Field and more than 100 hotels in the county.
These efforts include:
• The Arts Recovery Program ($100,000): An effort to help arts and entertainment-based nonprofits cover rent and utility costs.
• Workforce Readiness Program ($150,000): A partnership between Explore Gwinnett and the nonprofit group, FreshFilms, to create a workforce readiness program at Meadowcreek and Berkmar High Schools to prepare them to take ready-to-fills jobs in Georgia's entertainment industry after they graduate from high school.
• License Plate Readers ($250,000): this program includes the leasing of 115 Flock License Plate Readers that will be installed at 110 hotels around the county as well as the Gas South District and Coolray Field.
